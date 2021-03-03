NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,110 – 1,125 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

As U.S. Treasury yields fell to the 1.42% level, expectations that the Biden administration’s stimulus plan will be approved are likely to strengthen the market’s risk-on sentiment. The volatility of U.S. Treasury yields is forecast to influence the KRW-USD exchange rate for the time being, and continued dollar selling volume is expected to push the KRW-USD  rate downward.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, reflecting the bearish greenback amid sluggish U.S. economic indicators. However, the rate switched direction to upward due to the U.S.’s soaring long-term interest rates and ensuing foreigners’ net selling in the domestic stock market. Later on, the KRW-USD rate moved steadily upward due to the continued rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

At mid-week, the Fed’s announced a commitment to its current easing policy until employment and inflation improve stabilized the KRW-USD rate, but it rose slightly later on due to continued foreigners’ net selling on the Seoul bourse.

At the end of the week, the KRW-USD rate turned downward due to risk-on sentiment amid the Fed’s easing policy, and as U.S. long-term interest rates rose above 1.5%, the KRW-USD rate closed the week up amid strong risk-averse sentiment.

 Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
