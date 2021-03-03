Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,110 – 1,125 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

As U.S. Treasury yields fell to the 1.42% level, expectations that the Biden administration’s stimulus plan will be approved are likely to strengthen the market’s risk-on sentiment. The volatility of U.S. Treasury yields is forecast to influence the KRW-USD exchange rate for the time being, and continued dollar selling volume is expected to push the KRW-USD rate downward.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, reflecting the bearish greenback amid sluggish U.S. economic indicators. However, the rate switched direction to upward due to the U.S.’s soaring long-term interest rates and ensuing foreigners’ net selling in the domestic stock market. Later on, the KRW-USD rate moved steadily upward due to the continued rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

At mid-week, the Fed’s announced a commitment to its current easing policy until employment and inflation improve stabilized the KRW-USD rate, but it rose slightly later on due to continued foreigners’ net selling on the Seoul bourse.

At the end of the week, the KRW-USD rate turned downward due to risk-on sentiment amid the Fed’s easing policy, and as U.S. long-term interest rates rose above 1.5%, the KRW-USD rate closed the week up amid strong risk-averse sentiment.

