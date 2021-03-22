Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,130 – 1,145 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

U.S. President Biden’s stimulus package is expected to strengthen the market’s risk-on sentiment, but rising interest rates would heavily influence the direction of the KRW-USD exchange rate, as inflation concerns remain. Vigilance ahead of the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting this week may contribute to the KRW-USD rate’s volatility.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, reflecting the bullish greenback amid favorable U.S. jobs indicators and U.S. Treasury yields staying above 1.6%. With expectations that the U.S. Congress’s passing of the stimulus bill will propel an interest rate rise, New York stock prices showed turbulence as the NYSE continued its upward trend.

At mid-week, U.S. interest rates fell following a 3-year Treasury notes auction but later went up due to foreigners’ net selling on the domestic bourse.

At the end of the week, news about a 10-year Treasury notes auction showing ample demand, expansion of the European Central Bank’s bond purchasing, and U.S. President Biden’s signing of the stimulus package pushed the KRW-USD exchange rate downward.

