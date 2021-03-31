Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,125 – 1,140 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

While there is still the possibility of U.S. Treasury yields rising, the greenback is expected to remain bullish this week. Expectations of a U.S. economic recovery due to better jobs indicators there is forecast to contribute to the greenback’s bullishness. Moreover, the U.S.-China conflict is expected to strengthen the market’s risk-averse sentiment.

Last week’s trend:

At the start of the week, U.S. Treasury yields rose due to the Fed’s decision to let the S.L.R (supplementary leverage ratio) expire, and the greenback turned bullish. Later on, favorable domestic exports weakened the greenback, and greater dollar-selling volume limited the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate’s bottom line.

At mid-week, the KRW-USD rate rose due to security issues raised between the U.S., Europe, and China.

At the end of the week, heightened uncertainty amid a coronavirus mutation in Europe and falling tech stocks on the New York stock exchange pushed the KRW-USD rate upward, but increased dollar-selling volume limited the rate’s upper line. Amid positive U.S. unemployment data, the exchange rate closed the week down due to increased dollar-selling volume by Korea’s heavy industry, and the U.S.’s decision to speed up the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.