Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Trading range: 1,120 – 1,130 KRW per 1 USD

The effects of a hedge fund’s margin call default, which roiled the U.S. stock market last week, are expected to retreat this week, and positive U.S. jobs indicators are forecast to turn the greenback bullish. Nevertheless, the Biden administration’s announced infrastructure investment plan is expected to strengthening risk-on sentiment and turn the dollar bearish. While the dollar is forecast to hover at the 1,125-won level, it remains to be seen which direction the greenback will take.

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, reflecting a strong euro amid positive German economic indicators. Later, U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.77% and the KRW-USD rate reflected the bullish greenback, but the exchange rate fell due to exporters’ month-end dollar-selling volume.

At mid-week, uncertainties in the financial market grew in response to a hedge fund’s default on margin calls on the New York bourse, and the KRW-USD rate rose due to stronger risk-averse sentiment.

At the end of the week, New York stock prices rose as U.S. President Biden announced an infrastructure investment plan, and foreigners’ net purchases on the domestic bourse strengthened the Korean won.

