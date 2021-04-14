Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,115 – 1,130 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Wall Street closed at a record high on the back of the Fed’s maintaining its dovish stance, which is expected to affect the market’s risk appetite. The kickoff of corporate dividend payment season is forecast to help the Korean currency, contributing to an increase in the KRW-USD rate.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate started the week up, influenced by upbeat U.S. employment data and the resultant stronger greenback. It then turned sharply downward as the market’s risk appetite grew as U.S. factory activity and the country’s service index picked up. The rate’s downward movement was also due in part to an increase in net selling by foreign investors on the Korean stock exchange.

At mid-week, the exchange rate’s downward trend continued as foreign investors were net buyers on the Seoul stock exchange amid a fall in U.S. Treasury yields and robust earnings from Samsung Electronics.

Later in the week, the exchange rate inched upward, reflecting the market’s growing risk appetite after Fed meeting minutes showed it would maintain an accommodative monetary policy in order to boost the economy. But the KRW-USD rate ended the week up due to greater variability on the Chinese stock market stemming from concerns about a U.S.-China dispute.

