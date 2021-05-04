Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,115 – 1,125 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Concerns about India’s Covid-19 crisis are forecast to boost the market’s risk-averse sentiment this week. On the other hand, with the U.S. economy growing robustly despite the Fed’s dovish stance, the impact of a possible tapering is likely to cause the greenback to gradually strengthen.

Last week’s trend:

The KRW-USD exchange rate opened the week down amid higher demand for riskier assets, influenced by economic recoveries in the U.S. and the eurozone.

The Korean won’s rally was strongly supported by robust 1.6% 1Q growth of the domestic economy. At mid-week, the exchange rate remained flat, but with an upward tendency, as the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) adopted a wait-and-see approach.

Later in the week, as the Fed reaffirmed its dovish stance, the KRW-USD rate fell below 1,110. But the decline was reversed before the week’s close due to an influx of settlement demand and F/X regulators’ vigilance in response to the rate’s downward trend.

