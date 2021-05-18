Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,120 – 1,135 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Last week, as worries over inflation emerged again, the Fed reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an easy-money policy, which is expected to ease inflation concerns. Such conditions are likely to boost demand for riskier assets.

An increase in heavy industry orders is expected to help drive down the KRW-USD rate. But the possible expansion of foreign net selling on the Seoul stock exchange will support the rate’s floor.

Last week’s trend:

Despite the fact that U.S. jobs data came in well below expectations, the greenback opened the week down, fueled by expectations that the Fed would maintain its loose monetary policy. Later, the shock from the jobs report eased up somewhat, but the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) rate turned upward as foreign investors turned to net sellers after the NASDAQ plunged.

At mid-week, amid wariness ahead of the announcement of the U.S. CPI (consumer price index), the dollar strengthened. Later in the week, with the CPI climbing faster than expected, the KRW-USD rate continued to rise on concerns about inflation and the NASDAQ’s sharp fall. Ultimately, with foreigners’ remittance demand helping push it upward, the KRW-USD rate closed out the week at 1,130.

