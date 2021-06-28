Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,120 – 1,135 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The United States’ PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) price index for May matched market expectations, and inflation appears to be gathering momentum. Under such circumstances, concerns about the Fed’s tightening of monetary policy will ease. And amid predictions that the global financial market could be affected by risk appetite, the Biden administration’s infrastructure package deal is likely to drive up demand for riskier assets. Given such conditions, the KRW-USD rate is forecast to remain steady, but with a downward tendency this week.

Last week’s trend:

With the U.S. dollar continuing its rally after the Fed’s policy meeting, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up in response to the weaker Chinese yuan. It then turned downward as the effect of the Fed’s policy meeting faded and U.S. Treasury yields fell.

At mid-week, even though Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted at the U.S. central bank’s intent to continue its debt purchasing program, risk aversion was sparked by sudden tension between the U.S. and China in the Taiwan Strait.

Later in the week, with the Bank of Korea’s remarks about a possible rate hike this year strengthening the Korean currency, demand for riskier assets picked up as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that higher inflation was temporary, and the U.S. infrastructure investment bill was passed. Against this backdrop, the KRW-USD exchange rate closed out the week down.

