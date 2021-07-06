Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,125 – 1,135 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

U.S. jobs figures rose slightly in June, exceeding earlier market expectations. But with the United States’ unemployment rate rising as well, the momentum from tapering appears to be insufficient. Given the consensus between the Fed and the market about temporary inflation, the tapering issue is likely to become somewhat subdued.

Last week’s trend:

The U.S. PCE price index (a measure of the prices that Americans pay for goods and services) met the market’s expectations. Yet with the market appearing to sympathize with temporary inflation, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up due to wariness about the U.S. jobs data set to be released later in the week. Amid the spread of coronavirus variants, demand for risky assets contracted, but the increased sale of greenbacks caused the KRW-USD rate to turn downward.

At mid-week, the rate continued to fall, influenced by exporters’ sale of greenbacks. Later in the week, the exchange rate turned upward after a greenback rally as a result of an increase in U.S. private-sector employment and a decrease in jobless benefits. But the exchange rate’s ceiling was supported by Korea’s robust June exports.

