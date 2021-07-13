Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,135 – 1,155 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

With Korea implementing its strictest social distancing level yet amid the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant, the Korean won is forecast to weaken against the greenback this week.

Under the influence of China’s cutting its reserve requirement ratio, a possible limit to the economic slowdown owing to payment of Covid-19 disaster subsidy is expected to curb any sharp rise of the KRW-USD rate this week.

Last week’s trend:

Despite a substantial worsening of the U.S. unemployment rate, the country’s jobs report beat expectations, encouraging a slight preference for risky assets. Amid such factors, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down. As volatility eased with the U.S. market closed for the July 4 Independence Day holiday, the rate followed a slight downward trend.

At mid-week, concerns over the coronavirus Delta variant and the U.S.’s lackluster service sector activity prodded investors out of risky assets, and the KRW-USD rate turned upward. Amid worries that Korea’s tougher social distancing measures would negatively impact an economic recovery, the KRW-USD rate ended the week up.

