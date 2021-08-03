Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,145 – 1,159 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Amid an increase in the U.S. personal consumption expenditure index, Fed officials’ hawkish message is likely to strengthen the greenback. Factors driving down the Korean won this week include the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the ensuing impact on the credibility of the domestic FX market. But with the KRW-USD rate hovering around 1,150, exporters’ perception of what the rate’s peak will be is being raised, which will limit the rate’s ceiling.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, with the domestic financial market affected by the higher volatility of Chinese stocks fueled by concerns about that country’s tougher industrial regulations. As risk-averse sentiment eased slightly, the KRW-USD rate turned downward, but dollar-selling volume by Korean exporters and foreigners’ net-buying on the Seoul bourse sent the exchange rate up.

At mid-week, investors’ confidence shrank due to China’s harsh regulation-related risk, prodding market players away from riskier assets. Against this backdrop, the KRW-USD rate turned upward.

On news that the Fed had reaffirmed its dovish stance and China decided to continue allowing Chinese companies to go public in the U.S., demand for riskier assets increased, causing the rate to fall sharply. Later in the week, the rate turned upward owing to the U.S.’s slower-than-expected GDP growth and the resultant weak dollar and a fall in Asian stock markets.

