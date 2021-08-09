Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,145 – 1,155 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in July, which will lead to greater expectations of tapering. Such circumstances are likely to strengthen the greenback.

In addition, the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant shows no sign of letting up, prodding investors out of risky assets, and boosting the greenback. But, possible dollar-selling volume by domestic exporters, helped by the market’s perception that the rate has reached its peak, will limit the KRW-USD rate’s upper limit.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, influenced by a rise in the U.S. PCE index and the Fed’s hawkish stance. Then, risk aversion was affected by higher manufacturing PMIs in both the U.S. and the eurozone and recognition that economic recovery was slowing. But the improved supply-demand balance in the domestic market helped the KRW-USD rate trend downward.

At mid-week, risk-on demand increased on the back of improved U.S. corporate earnings. Amid such conditions, stronger foreign net buying on the Seoul bourse caused the KRW-USD rate to continue to fall.

After the Fed’s vice chair said that conditions for rate hikes will have been met, the greenback rallied, sending the KRW-USD rate upward. Later in the week, the rate remained unchanged albeit with an upward tendency before ending the week slightly down amid some volatility, ahead of the release of the U.S. July jobs report.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.