Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Trading range: 1,160 – 1,179 KRW per 1 USD

With expectations of the Fed’s tapering rising amid the continued U.S. inflation, the KRW-USD exchange rate is expected to move in line with changes in the Bank of Korea’s monetary policy, foreign net-selling on the domestic bourse, and the global spread of COVID-19.

Though the Fed is likely to reiterate its tapering stance at the upcoming Jackson Hole conference, this week may see the KRW-USD rate reach the 1,180-won level. The turmoil in Afghanistan is another risk factor that could increase volatility in the financial market.

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, influenced by the stronger greenback amid improved U.S. jobs indicators. The rate then turned slightly downward due to the stronger Chinese yuan, and the greenback strengthened amid bolstered expectations of the Fed’s early tapering and FOMC talks on this agenda.

At mid-week, with the U.S. dollar continuing to rally, the KRW-USD rate rose sharply due to a grim outlook for the domestic semiconductor sector and the ensuing increase in foreign net-selling on the Seoul bourse.

Later in the week, amid ongoing expectations of a tighter U.S. monetary policy, the KRW-USD rate continued its rally against the backdrop of heavy net-selling by foreign investors and uncertainties spurred by the spread of the Delta variant. The rate closed out the week around the 1,170 mark.

