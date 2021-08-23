Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,165 – 1,195 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The outcomes of the Bank of Korea meeting on August 23 and the Fed’s Jackson Hole conference on August 26-27 are likely to add more volatility and pressure to the financial market. But if the Fed reiterates its current stance over the course of this week’s tapering talks, the greenback may lose some momentum.



Last week’s trend:

Amid continued disarray in Central Asia, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up due to growing risk-averse sentiment among foreign investors. The trend was reinforced by the weakening Australian and New Zealand dollars amid New Zealand’s nationwide lockdown and China’s sluggish economic indicators. At mid-week, the rate turned down slightly after a comment by Korea’s Finance Ministry expressing concern over a possible overreaction in the foreign exchange market.

Later, amid greater expectations of the Fed’s tapering, the KRW-USD rate began to rally. Foreign investors’ net-selling on the Seoul bourse grew and the Chinese yuan weakened due to fears over a possible slump in the Chinese economy, triggered by the China central bank’s decision to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Under such conditions, the KRW-USD exchange rate closed out the week around the 1,180 mark.

