Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,150 – 1,160 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

As the Fed Chair predicted at the Jackson Hole symposium, it will take some time to reach maximum employment, which is evidenced by the much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data in August. On top of that, a possible delay in tapering is likely to help the US dollar continue its weak trend.

In addition, with exporters’ dollar-sale demand ahead of Chuseok holiday fueling the Korean won’s rally, the KRW-USD rate is forecast to trend downward.

Last week’s trend:

After the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, the central bank’s monetary easing stance helped weaken the US dollar. Under such conditions, the influx of dollar-selling volume from exporters caused the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate to open the week down. As the greenback remained weak due to dampened expectations of tapering, the KRW-USD rate entered the 1,150s range.

At mid-week, with the Korean won rising on news that South Korea’s exports recorded the biggest on-year increase for any month of August, the greenback remained weak.

Later in the week, the disappointing US jobs report was led to the greenback’s fall. But the KRW-USD rate turned upward on the back of strong foreign sales on the Seoul bourse before closing out the week down due to the previous day’s rise on Wall Street and the resultant higher risk appetite.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.