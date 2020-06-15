NewsBusiness News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,200 – 1,225 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Fears over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic strengthened the market’s preference for safe-haven assets, and the greenback is forecast to gain strength this week. Nevertheless, the Fed’s dovish actions and extensive liquidity package is expected to limit the KRW-USD rates ceiling.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, as risk-on sentiment grew due to a surprise rebound in U.S. employment. The rate then fell further due to foreign investors’ net selling on the domestic bourse.

Stronger risk-on sentiment pushed the KRW-USD rate even lower, to the low-1,200 won level, and at mid-week, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s “wait-and-see” approach pushed the rate further down to the low-1,190s level.

At the end of the week, however, the rate turned upward as the Fed’s decision to freeze the benchmark interest rate raised the possibility of a negative effect on the economy. The KRW-USD rate ended the week at the 1,200-won level due to stronger risk-averse sentiment stemming from a second wave of the coronavirus and the ensuing drop in global stocks.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

