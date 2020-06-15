Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,200 – 1,225 KRW per 1 USD

Fears over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic strengthened the market’s preference for safe-haven assets, and the greenback is forecast to gain strength this week. Nevertheless, the Fed’s dovish actions and extensive liquidity package is expected to limit the KRW-USD rates ceiling.

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, as risk-on sentiment grew due to a surprise rebound in U.S. employment. The rate then fell further due to foreign investors’ net selling on the domestic bourse.

Stronger risk-on sentiment pushed the KRW-USD rate even lower, to the low-1,200 won level, and at mid-week, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s “wait-and-see” approach pushed the rate further down to the low-1,190s level.

At the end of the week, however, the rate turned upward as the Fed’s decision to freeze the benchmark interest rate raised the possibility of a negative effect on the economy. The KRW-USD rate ended the week at the 1,200-won level due to stronger risk-averse sentiment stemming from a second wave of the coronavirus and the ensuing drop in global stocks.

