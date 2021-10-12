Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,190 – 1,205 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The greenback is expected to strengthen by inflation fears amid rising oil prices over the 7-year high of $80. Along with the continued risk aversion sentiment among foreign investors, the Bank of Korea’s decision to freeze the key rate is likely to generate more headwinds for the Korean won.

Last week’s trend:

Amid concerns over rising inflation globally, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up with greater net foreign selling on the Seoul bourse as investors grew more risk-averse. At mid-week, coupled with growing volatility in the global stock markets, this risk-off mood remained strong enough to send the rate to 1,190 won.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD rate went down slightly as the U.S. default risk seemed to ebb and then stayed at the 1,190s range, after shedding some gains based on the perception that the rate had reached its peak and the following increase in dollar-selling volume. The exchange rate closed out the week up amid wariness ahead of the upcoming U.S. jobs report.

