Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,175 – 1,190 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Amid solid US corporate earnings, demand for risky assets will grow on the back of strong U.S. retail sales and rallies on Wall Street.

And the potential that China can avert an Evergrande financial crisis will drive investors to take risk. Yet, any sharp slide in the greenback will be curbed by expectations of persistent inflation.

Last week’s trend:

With the US dollar strengthening amid rising oil prices and the resulting inflationary pressure, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week around 1,200, influenced by foreign net selling in the securities market. Though the IMF lowered its global growth outlook and the Federal Reserve members made hawkish remarks, dipping U.S. Treasury yields caused the greenback to turn downward. Against this backdrop, the KRW-USD rate fell sharply. At mid-week, as the U.S. consumer prices jumped more than expected, Federal Reserve officials maintained their hawkish stance. With U.S. Treasury note erasing some of its earlier gains, foreigners continued net selling on Seoul bourse. Later in the week, U.S. corporate earnings recovered and stocks rose on Wall Street, encouraging a preference for risky assets. Under these circumstances, the KRW-USD rate ended its downward trend after the Bank of Korea hinted at the possibility of another rate hike.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.