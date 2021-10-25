Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,175 – 1,185 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Amid diminishing concerns over the Evergrande default crisis, the greenback is likely to weaken as the 10-year Treasury yield is forecast to go down below the 1.6% level.

But the upcoming FOMC meeting next week will increase stock market volatility amid the uncertainty over the Fed tapering plans.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-US dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up due to higher demand for safer assets as a result of China’s lower-than-expected Q3 GDP growth and a strong US dollar backed by the growing US retail sales and rising yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note past 1.65%. But soon a weaker dollar and fall in US industrial production sent the rate down.

At mid-week, strong sales growth of US companies prodded investors to return for risky assets, leading to a decline in the KRW-USD exchange rate. Under such conditions, the influx of dollar-selling volume from exporters put downward pressure on the rate. Later in the week, the KRW-USD rate turned upward due to the risk-off sentiment prompted by re-emerging fears over a possible default of China’s Evergrande, but it closed out the week down with a stronger investor risk-on preference on the news that the company made its overdue interest payment on the dollar bonds.

