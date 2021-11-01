Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,175 – 1,185 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Amid the fastest pace of increase in U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), a strong dollar is expected under rising inflationary pressures.

Moreover, the Fed’s timeline for tapering is likely to be suggested at the November FOMC meeting, which may further strengthen the greenback and drive up the rate’s floor.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down thanks to Korea’s increasing large ship orders amid waning concerns over China Evergrande’s credit risk. The rate soon turned upward influenced by the previous day’s rise on Wall Street and the resultant higher risk appetite among foreign investors.

At mid-week, while Asian major stock markets retreated, increasing foreign net sales on Seoul bourse and U.S. dollar-buying by importers prompted the KRW-USD rate to continue its upward trend.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD rate moved in the narrowest range ahead of an announcement U.S. 3Q GDP growth and possible U.S. dollar-selling by exporters at the end of the month. But the rate closed out the week down backed by a strong Korean won resulting from the lower-than-expected U.S. GDP growth in the third quarter and the influx of dollar-selling volume from exporters.

