Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Trading range: 1,175 – 1,185 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Despite faster-than-expected inflation, uncertainty over the U.S. economy caused the U.S. Treasury yield to rise at a slower pace. These circumstances are likely to limit the effect of the strong US dollar.

But a fall in the greenback will be limited by the possibility of some Federal Reserve members’ remarks about interest rate hikes.

Last week’s trend:

The U.S. jobs growth rebounded and the market’s risk appetite improved. Under such conditions, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up. And the rate’s floor was supported by the scheduled announcement of the U.S. Consumer Price Index(CPI) and an influx of settlement demand.

Around mid-week, as the U.S. Produce Price Index came in as expected, the greenback continued its weak trend. Amid inflation pressure, however, risk-averse sentiment in the Asian stock market helped the KRW-USD rate turn upward.

As the U.S. CPI increased more than expected, inflation concerns grew, strengthening the US dollar. Ultimately, the KRW-USD rate closed out the week down on account of rallies on stock markets in Asia and foreign investors’ net buying on the Seoul bourse.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.