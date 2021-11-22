Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,185 – 1,195 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

As Europe is again experiencing the rapid spread of Covid-19, investors will flock to safe-haven assets.

On top of that, major Federal Reserve members’ hawkish stance will help strengthen the greenback. But any sharp rise will be limited by dollar-selling volume from exporters that perceive the KRW-USD rate has reached its peak around 1,190.

Last week’s trend:

With the US dollar erasing some of its earlier gains, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, influenced by risk appetite boosted by a rise in the US stock market centered around big technology stocks. As the robust US economic data added to inflationary pressure, the greenback strengthened, helping the KRW-USD rate turn upward. Yet, any sharp rise was curbed by expectations of positive outcomes from the U.S.-China video summit.

At mid-week, amid persisting inflationary pressure, demand for remittance from foreigners caused the KRW-USD rate to inch up.

In sync with the movement of the yuan, the KRW-USD rate climbed up slightly before closing out the week amid wariness ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.