Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,190 – 1,199 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

With many major events factored in the market, the direction of the US dollar will be determined by persisting inflation and the Federal Reserve’s monetary stance.

In view of the fact that worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant affected the variability of the market greater than expected, the greenback will likely strengthen further.

Last week’s trend:

With the Kospi bouncing back to pass the 3,000 mark again, demand for risky assets increased and foreign investors turned net buyers on the Seoul bourse. In response, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down. Subsequently, predictions that traders would interpret the reappointment of the Federal Reserve chair as a hawkish signal caused the greenback to rise, driving up the KRW-USD rate.

Around mid-week, even amid a strong dollar trend, the KRW-USD rate turned downward, influenced by foreign investors’ net buying and dollar-selling volume from exporters.

With the Bank of Korea’s decision to raise interest rates barely affecting the direction of the US dollar, the KRW-USD rate rose on dollar buying in the offshore market. Later in the week, as the news of the Omicron variant lifted safe-haven demand, the KRW-USD rate closed out the week up.

