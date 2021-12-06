Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,179 – 1,188 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Amid uncertainty stemming from the Omicron variant, continued hawkish commentary from key Fed members will help strengthen the US dollar.

Although the disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls will somewhat limit the greenback’s rise, it is also less likely to shift downward due to the Fed’s hawkish position.

Ahead of the announcement of the U.S. consumer price index, the US dollar could come under upward pressure depending on additional inflation. But, any sharp rise will be curbed by dollar-selling volume from exporters.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, as risk aversion rose on news that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was identified. The rate then turned downward thanks to the new variant’s limited impact on the F/X market.

Around mid-week, despite the spread of the Omicron, dampened expectations of the Fed’s rate hike caused the greenback to weaken, pushing down the KRW-USD rate sharply.

With Omicron-driven volatility affecting risk-aversion sentiment, foreign net buying on the Seoul bourse also helped the rate fall. In the lead up to the release of the U.S. non-farm payrolls, however, investors’ wariness stoked volatility, sending the KRW-USD rate higher.

