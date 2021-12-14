Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,176 – 1,183 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

With a higher-than-expected U.S. Consumer Price Index, the greenback is likely to strengthen majorly due to the Fed’s hawkish stance, which will be more specified in this week’s meeting.

As the U.S. inflation data and the Fed’s possible tapering moves have already been reflected in last week’s KRW-USD exchange rate, they will give a limited impact on the dollar’s rise.

The Korean won is expected to weaken, influenced by weakening Chinese yuan amid ongoing U.S.-China frictions and growing geopolitical tensions over Ukraine, but a year-end influx of dollar-selling volume from exporters will limit the rate’s ceiling.

Last week’s trend:

Despite disappointing U.S. jobs indicators, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up due to the risk-off sentiment spurred by the spread of the new Omicron variant and re-emerging fears over a possible default of China’s Evergrande. But the rate soon turned downward on the news that Omicron may be a less severe threat to the global economy and Korean heavy industry companies have won more orders.

At mid-week, amid waning fears over Omicron, higher demand for U.S. dollars from importers supported the rate’s floor. This trend continued by the end of the week due to the foreign investor’s risk-on preference and importer’s demand for dollars. The rate closed out the week up as investors took caution ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting, where the Fed would likely reiterate its hawkish stance.

