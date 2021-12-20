NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Hana Bank

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,183 – 1,191 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

As concerns over surging Omicron cases have strengthened investors’ preference for safe-haven assets, the greenback is forecast to strengthen this week. But greater dollar-selling volume by domestic exporters and a lingering impact from the outcome of the December FOMC meeting will likely limit the rate’s ceiling.  

Last week’s trend:

Despite the biggest gain of CPI inflation in the U.S. this month, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down with a weaker dollar affected by the previous week’s data. But soon after, increasing risk aversion with Omircon woes sent the KRW-USD rate upward.

At mid-week, the Korean won continued to weaken due to the Fed’s tapering plan to ease inflation pressures. Even though the U.S. central bank announced trimming its massive bond-buying program without raising interest rates, the KRW-USD rate trended downward, as its plan to accelerate the tapering largely met previous market expectations. 

Later in the week, the Korean won strengthened despite expanded risk-off sentiment. But the rate ended the week slightly up, helped by increasing demand for U.S. dollars from Korean exporters based on their perception that the rate had hit its floor.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Hana Bankhttps://www.kebhana.com/easyone_index_en.html
Voted the best bank in Korea by Global Finance, Hana Bank strives to be the leader in banking services offering signature expat services in a variety of languages.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
4.1 ° C
4.1 °
4.1 °
65 %
7.1kmh
11 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 