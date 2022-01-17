Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,189 – 1,208 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The KRW-USD rate will likely recover from earlier losses and rise higher, affected by the strong greenback.

Ahead of LG Energy Solution’s initial public offering, foreign funds have flowed into the market, limiting the ceiling of the KRW-USD rate. After the battery maker goes public, however, the KRW-USD rate will come under upward pressure as foreign investors unload the stocks.

Another factor driving up the KRW-USD rate is a geopolitical risk stemming from Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine.

Last week’s trend:

With U.S. hiring slowing, the greenback weakened. In response, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down.

It then continued its downward trend after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell made comments that the country needs tighter monetary policy, which in turn prompted investors to steer money toward riskier assets. In addition, U.S. consumer prices rose sharply in line with expectations, driving the KRW-USD rate down further.

Later in the week, the rate edged down slightly on account of a weak dollar trend and the Fed’s hawkish stance.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.