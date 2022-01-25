Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,188 – 1,205 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The direction of the KRW-USD rate will be determined after the Federal Reserve meeting slated for the 25th to 26th.

Among the factors driving down the Korean won are foreign investors becoming net sellers on Seoul bourse, refund of deposits taken for LG Energy Solution’s IPO, and Korea’s possible trade deficit in January for the 2nd consecutive month.

In addition, volatility will likely increase due to geopolitical risk from rising tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Last week’s trend:

As Wall Street banks predicted that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than anticipated, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, influenced by higher demand for the US dollar.

Around mid-week, demand for money exchange in connection with LG Energy Solution’s IPO served as a factor driving down the KRW-USD rate. But the Fed’s remarks that the central bank could raise the key interest rate by 50bp in March placed upward pressure on the rate.

Later in the week, amid a risk-off mood in the Asian and U.S. stock markets ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, the KRW-USD rate closed out the week up.

