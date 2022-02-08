Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,195 – 1,205 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The Fed is expected to tighten monetary policy more aggressively on the back of the strong U.S. jobs report in January (announced on Feb. 4). Under such conditions, the KRW-USD rate will likely edge up slightly.

Given that expectations of tighter policy have already been factored into the market, however, any sharp rise in the KRW-USD rate will be curbed. On top of that, growing expectations of rate hikes in the eurozone will likely limit the greenback’s gains.

Last week’s trend:

As concerns about the Fed’s tightening plan eased, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down. In addition, news that Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering won orders totaling 1.9 trillion won helped curb a rise in the rate.

Later in the week, with monetary policymakers of the U.K. and the eurozone turning hawkish, the pound and the euro strengthened. In response, the KRW-USD rate slipped, driven by the weaker greenback. Despite losses on Wall Street, the domestic stock market posted gains influenced by foreign investors’ buying net 190 billion won worth of shares. Against this backdrop, the KRW-USD rate closed out the week down.

