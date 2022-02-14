Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,198 – 1,208 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

This week, specifically on February 16, the Korean Won-U.S. dollar exchange rate may rise influenced by growing worries over market instability ignited by the Fed tapering plans disclosed in January’s FOMC minutes.

And there is also widespread speculation that Russia will possibly attack Ukraine on the same day and the rising geopolitical tensions may bring more fear to the markets. These two events will likely prod investors to flock to safer assets and the resultant fall in stock prices and bigger foreign net-selling on the Seoul exchange, sending the exchange rate down.

Nonetheless, the rate’s ceiling may be limited, as the Fed tapering plans had already been factored into the previous week’s rate and some still insist a Russian invasion of Ukraine will not happen anytime soon.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean Won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up on the back of a strong dollar trend driven by improvements in the U.S. January jobs report. In addition, with the greenback strengthening in the Asian market, the growing versatility of Korean stocks was another factor that put upward pressure on the exchange rate.

At mid-week, the exchange rate remained flat before the announcement of the U.S. CPI, but it soon turned downward after rising U.S. stocks and declining U.S. Treasury yields were seen as a warning sign. Foreign net sales in the domestic stock market pushed it down further as well.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD rate rose on the news regarding an upside surprise on January U.S. CPI, which far exceeded market expectations, but the intervention by foreign exchange authorities and the influx of dollar-selling volume from exporters made the rate close out the week up in a narrow range.

