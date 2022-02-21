Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,194 – 1,205 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

With investors keeping a close eye on the Ukraine crisis, the KRW-USD rate will likely continue to climb.

Ahead of speech by two hawkish Fed officials, upward pressure will remain intense as investors warily await the central bank’s moves. On the other hand, one is advised to pay attention to whether the Bank of Korea will keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at its meeting on the 24th. And the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure index set to be announced this week will also serve as a factor affecting the exchange rate.

However, given that market players believe the chance of armed conflict in Ukraine is low, any sharp rise in the KRW-USD rate will be limited.

Last week’s trend:

Despite Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, driven by dollar-selling volume.

At mid-week, the rate turned upward as the greenback strengthened on the back of geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and Fed officials’ hawkish remarks. It then went down on news that part of Russian troops were withdrawn from the border with Ukraine.

Later in the week, as the White House said the U.S. Secretary of State will have talks with the Russian foreign minister on the 23rd, some risk appetite returned to markets, causing the Korean won to remain strong.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.