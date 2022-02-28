Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,195 – 1,210 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

With the U.S. and other Western allies stepping up economic sanctions against Russia, the Ukraine-Russia conflict is likely to be prolonged. On the other hand, Fed officials are expected to give a speech this week, through which market players can guess how the Fed is reflecting the Ukraine crisis on its policy including the extent of rate hikes.

In the short run, risks stemming from eastern Europe will likely push up the KRW-USD rate to the 1,200s range. But the slope of the increase might be a bit gentle, given the possibility that demand for riskier assets could grow depending on the result of the Ukraine-Russia talks.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won opened the week up amid expectations of a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis following news that the U.S. and Russia had agreed to hold a summit.

At mid-week, escalating geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe added to the upward pressure on the KRW-USD exchange rate. As investors regained risk appetite somewhat amid expectations that the crisis would not lead to an actual invasion, the Korean won’s loss was limited.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD exchange rate jumped on news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It then fell slightly before closing out the week on the back of expectations of diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.