Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Trading range: 1,205 – 1,230 KRW per 1 USD

This week, the Korean Won-U.S. dollar exchange rate is expected to continue its upward trend due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and global risk-off sentiment. Global investments may also be restrained by additional sanctions on Russia and decreasing chances for an immediate, peaceful resolution between the two countries.

Skyrocketing oil prices are likely to undermine trade conditions of Korea, one of importers of raw materials, resulting in weakening Korean won and investors’ buying long for U.S. dollars.

Another factor that may change this week’s exchange rate trend is the upcoming announcement of the U.S. CPI for February 2022, scheduled on the 10th of this month. If the February CPI hovers the market expectations, fears over a 50-basis point Fed rate hike will reemerge enough to put upward pressure on the KRW-USD exchange rate.

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up amid Russia’s fierce reaction to economic sanctions by the West such as barring Russian banks from SWIFT and deepening geopolitical risk.

At mid-week, the greenback strengthened backed by the growing demand for U.S. dollars upon the West’s imposition of sanctions against Russia. The exchange rate, however, turned downward for a while, as soon as Fed Chair Powell confirmed the Fed’s less-restrictive plans to raise interest rates, which lowered the probability of a 50 basis-point rate hike.

Later in the week, as growing investors’ preference for safer assets after Russia’s attack on nuclear plants in Ukraine continued, the rate entered the 1,210s range. Also, an increase in net-selling of foreign investors on the Korean exchange and the continued risk-aversion attitude in the global markets made the rate close out the week up traded in a wider range.

