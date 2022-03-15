Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,230 – 1,245 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The KRW-USD rate will likely face upward pressure and higher volatility ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on March 15 to 16 due to the risk of a Russian debt default.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday. If the central bank takes a more hawkish stance toward inflation, it would place upward pressure on the KRW-USD rate. Another factor that will likely push up the rate is the possibility that Russia could default on its debt obligations due on March 16.

However, there is also a chance that excessive dollar buying sparked by soaring raw materials prices and external risks could be liquidated somewhat, driving down the KRW-USD rate.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up as the risk of nuclear war increased on news that Russia attacked the nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The rate then picked up sharply with oil prices surging and concerns growing over stagflation.

Around mid-week, the possibility of a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine caused oil prices to fall considerably, raising demand for riskier assets and pushing down the KRW-USD exchange rate.

Later in the week, the acceleration in U.S. consumer price gains heightened concerns about inflation, and the failed talks between Russia and Ukraine weighed on risk appetite. Under such conditions, the KRW-USD rate ended the week up.

