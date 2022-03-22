Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,195 – 1,220 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Prodded by higher risk appetite, the KRW-USD exchange rate is expected to slide from the previous week’s close. As uncertainty over the Fed’s monetary policy reduced and concerns about Russian default eased, the rate is likely to erase earlier gains this month.

With the KRW-USD exchange rate moving in sync with the yuan, one is advised to pay attention to China’s decision about the lending rate and movements in the Chinese stock market. Another factor affecting the rate is whether the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hint a bigger rate hike at a National Association for Business Economics conference.

Last week’s trend:

Amid a prolonged war in Ukraine and wider-ranging sanctions against Russia, the greenback continued its rally and the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up. The rate then trended upward as investors warily awaited the Federal Reserve’s moves and the market volatility heightened due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In the lead-up to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, predictions that the central bank’s decision would be within market expectation stoked demand for risky assets. Under such conditions, the Kospi gained and the Korean won turned upward.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD exchange rate fell sharply as the Fed’s quarter-point rate hike eased market uncertainty and expectations grew over ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine. Under the influence of stronger risk appetite and foreigners net buyers on Seoul bourse, the rate continued its downward trend.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.