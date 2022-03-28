Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,210 – 1,240 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Given the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hitting 2.4% and the probability of the Fed’s 50bp rate hike in May, the KRW-USD rate will likely continue its upward trend.

On the other hand, with the Russian war in Ukraine entering a stalemate, concerns that Russia might take an extreme step including deploying chemical or biological weapons will put upward pressure on the KRW-USD rate.

Last week’s trend:

With the European Union considering imposing an embargo on Russian oil, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, affected by higher demand for the greenback. The rate then climbed further as oil prices rose and the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to raise rates by 50 basis points in May.

Around mid-week, the KRW-USD rate fell due to an increase in risk appetite in the global markets and a foreign buying spree in the domestic securities market.

Later in the week, in reaction to the surging U.S. Treasury yields, the KRW-USD rate turned upward. Another factor driving down the rate was a weak yen trend. But after the yen recovered somewhat following the Japanese government’s emphasis on the stability of exchange rates, the Korean won’s weakening was also limited.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.