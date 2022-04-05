NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Hana Bank

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,215 – 1,225 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Though U.S. non-farm payrolls rose less than expected, it is believed that the economy has reached full employment. As such, the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its hawkish position, pushing up the greenback. 

With Russia-Ukraine peace talks showing little sign of progress, the intensifying war in Ukraine will serve as a factor driving up the KRW-USD exchange rate.

Last week’s trend:

Amid the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance and the resultant strong dollar trend, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, influenced by foreigners offloading Korean stocks. 

Around mid-week, U.S. stocks surged and the euro rallied on news that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine made progress. As a result, risk appetite improved, sending the KRW-USD rate down. 

Later in the week, with the greenback strengthening due to Ukraine negotiations that came to nothing, Wall Street fell, affected by a yield curve inversion and increased risk aversion. In response, the KRW-USD rate ended the week with a slight gain. 

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Hana Bankhttps://www.kebhana.com/easyone_index_en.html
Voted the best bank in Korea by Global Finance, Hana Bank strives to be the leader in banking services offering signature expat services in a variety of languages.

