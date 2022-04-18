Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,220 – 1,236 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

In view of a strong dollar trend boosted by the higher U.S. Treasury yields, the KRW-USD rate is forecast to trend upward. Ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting in May, Fed officials’ speech is scheduled for this week, which would increase the volatility of the exchange rate.

Another upward factors include the weaker yuan caused by China’s reduction in the reserve requirement ratio and an adverse impact of China’s prolonged lockdowns on Korea’s export.

If the IMF lowers its growth outlook at its meeting on April 18, the greenback, as a safe-haven asset, would remain strong, pushing up the KRW-USD rate. However, given that the expectation of the Fed’s tighter monetary policy has long been reflected in the market, any sharp rise in the KRW-USD rate will be curbed.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up as the greenback strengthened influenced by the Fed’s move to adopt a tighter policy and US stocks fell driven by waning investor sentiment.

At mid-week, the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, came in lower than expected, sparking sentiment that inflation may be past its peak. In addition, the euro rallied in the lead-up to the European Central Bank’s policy meeting. Under such conditions, the KRW-USD rate went down.

Later in the week, as import prices climbed and the Fed hinted at bigger rate hikes, the KRW-USD rate ended lower.

