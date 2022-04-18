NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,220 – 1,236 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

In view of a strong dollar trend boosted by the higher U.S. Treasury yields, the KRW-USD rate is forecast to trend upward. Ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting in May, Fed officials’ speech is scheduled for this week, which would increase the volatility of the exchange rate. 

Another upward factors include the weaker yuan caused by China’s reduction in the reserve requirement ratio and an adverse impact of China’s prolonged lockdowns on Korea’s export. 

If the IMF lowers its growth outlook at its meeting on April 18, the greenback, as a safe-haven asset, would remain strong, pushing up the KRW-USD rate. However, given that the expectation of the Fed’s tighter monetary policy has long been reflected in the market, any sharp rise in the KRW-USD rate will be curbed.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up as the greenback strengthened influenced by the Fed’s move to adopt a tighter policy and US stocks fell driven by waning investor sentiment. 

At mid-week, the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, came in lower than expected, sparking sentiment that inflation may be past its peak. In addition, the euro rallied in the lead-up to the European Central Bank’s policy meeting. Under such conditions, the KRW-USD rate went down. 

Later in the week, as import prices climbed and the Fed hinted at bigger rate hikes, the KRW-USD rate ended lower. 

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Busan International Short Film Festival Unveils its 2022 Program and Schedule

