Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,220 – 1,240 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

This week’s exchange rate is likely to continue its upward trend due to ongoing issues around US tapering ahead of the release of CPI for March on April 12. March’s CPI is expected to rise compared to the same month last year and caution will reign over the hawkish Fed.

As large-cap companies in Korea such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are to pay out their dividends to foreign investors, increasing level of overseas remittance will put upward pressure on the exchange rate. Starting from around KRW 4.7 trillion, the total dividend amount will grow throughout the week.

Also, prolonged lockdown measures in Shanghai will likely weaken the Korean won as a consequence of renewed supply chain disruptions and sluggish exports to the mainland China.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-US dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, as foreign investors net purchased more stocks on the main KOSPI market amid the global risk-on trend. Also, the strong Japanese yen, influenced by a verbal intervention by Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda, sent the exchange rate down even further.

At mid-week, the KRW-USD exchange rate turned upward on the back of a stronger greenback following a hawkish stance solidified by top Fed officials: Fed Governor Lael Brainard stressed last week the need to quickly reduce its balance sheet and the minutes of their March meeting reflected many of the officials having a preference over raising interest rates at a steady pace.

Later in the week, with US dollar strengthening on a series of hawkish comments, the rate continued to rise. The influx of foreign net-selling centered on short-term bonds and stocks in KOSPI served as an upward pressure as well.

