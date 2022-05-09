Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,260 – 1,285 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Amid the Fed’s efforts to shrink its balance sheet, a stronger greenback is likely to send the rate up. It is possible that the market volatility continues to expand along with strong dollars, depending on the upcoming announcement of US CPI on May 11, an indicator to determine whether the country has been past the peak of inflation, and the Fed’s comments related to this matter.

However, the rate ceiling will be limited by a widespread perception that the rate and foreign exchange gains reached their highest level.



May 9 is known as Russia’s Victory Day, and this year, the exchange rate will be affected by Russia’s move toward Ukraine. That is, if the country intensifies attacks on Ukraine, the demand for safer assets including the US dollar will rise.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-US dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up amid growing expectations of the Fed’s “big step” of a half-point rate hike ahead of the FOMC meeting. The greenback soon gathered momentum while the traders bet on a more aggressive Fed tapering based on higher-than-expected US economic indicators such as the Employment Cost Index (ECI) and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE).

At mid-week, the rate turned downward as the greenback weakened a bit before the announcement of the FOMC meeting. When the US central bank affirmed its plan for a 50-basis-point hike on May 5, a national holiday in Korea, the two currencies were traded in the NDF market down at the 1,250-won level.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD rate turned upward due to looming fears over a crash landing after the Fed’s interest hikes. Also, a fall in US non-agricultural production during Q1 to a 75-year low strengthened risk-off sentiment, which caused the KRW-USD exchange rate to close out the week up.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.