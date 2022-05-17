Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,270 – 1,295 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Given that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as well as other Fed members, is expected to speak at a Wall Street Journal conference on the 17th, the direction of KRW-USD rate will be determined after the meeting.

On the other hand, if China’s central bank lowers interest rates this week in a bid to boost the slowing economy, a weaker yuan will be likely. And the won-yuan synchronization is likely to lead to a slight rise in the KRW-USD rate.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up amid concerns about inflation and an economic slowdown. But the rate’s increase was limited due to foreign exchange authorities’ intervention.

At mid-week, the KRW-USD rate inched down as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the announcement of the consumer price index (CPI). After the release of the price report, however, the KRW-USD rate surged as investors moved away from riskiers assets due to the Fed’s possible aggressive action to battle inflation and a sharp drop in US stocks.

Later in the week, risk appetite recovered somewhat after verbal intervention by the government, and the Korean won gained before closing out the week.

