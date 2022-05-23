Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,260 – 1,288 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Amid a strong US dollar trend, the market is likely to be volatile with investors paying attention to the Federal Reserve’s May minutes scheduled to be released on 25th and the Bank of Korea’s policy meeting on 26th.

Given that the Fed’s hawkish stance has already been factored in the market, the impact of the Fed minutes is unlikely to be great. If the Fed decides to hike interest rates by 25bp at its meeting on the 26th, the Korean won’s weak trend would be limited.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down as the greenback’s rally stalled amid expectations of the lifting of lockdown restrictions in China and eased concerns about the crypto market. With the U.S Treasury yields falling, Bank of England Governor’s remarks about rate hikes contributed to a rise in the euro and the pound, weakening the greenback.

Around mid-week, the euro and the pound surged, influenced by a fall in Britain’s unemployment rate in March and a top European Central Bank official’s hawkish comments. Against the backdrop, the US dollar weakened, and the KRW-USD rate trended downward.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD rate rose as the greenback turned upward, driven by high inflation and the ensuing slowdown in the U.S. economy. Amid a growing possibility of rate hikes in the eurozone, the euro turned higher and the KRW-USD rate closed out the week down.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.