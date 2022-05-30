Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,240 – 1,270 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The direction of the KRW-USD rate will be affected by messages from Federal Reserve officials and the U.S. jobs report. If the Fed’s hawkish stance is found to ease and the U.S. unemployment rate is higher than expected, the Federal Reserve could pause its tightening policy, pushing down the US dollar.

On the other hand, expectations of a rate hike in the eurozone will help strengthen the Korean won. And the likelihood of more stimulus in China will underpin some upward momentum for the yuan, which will also lead to a rise in the Korean won.

Last week’s trend:

In response to the stronger yuan driven by US President Joe Biden’s remarks that the White House could opt to drop tariffs imposed against China, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down. The yuan then turned lower on news that the U.S had launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Under such conditions, the KRW-USD rate reversed some of the previous day’s losses.

At mid-week, amid concerns about the slowing U.S. economy as evidenced by a fall in home sales in April and services PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) in May, the greenback rose at a slower pace and the KRW-USD rate showed a slight downward trend.

On top of the lackluster economic indicators, the worse-than-thought U.S. GDP figures caused the greenback to continue to fall. But, on the back of the end-of-month dollar-selling volume and a rise in the euro, the KRW-USD rate entered the 1,250s range before closing out the week.

