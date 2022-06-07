Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,240 – 1,265 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The KRW-USD rate will be affected by a decision at the European Central Bank(ECB)’s policy meeting on the 9th. Amid heightened inflationary pressure in the eurozone, market players expect the ECB to hike interest rates in July. If it turns out to be true, the euro would rise against the greenback. But, if the ECB reaffirms its dovish stance, the euro would turn lower, pushing up the KRW-USD rate.

Yet, if the U.S. CPI, scheduled to be announced on the 10th, is not higher than anticipated, the KRW-USD rates rise would be limited.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, influenced by the stronger yuan and expectations of the peak-out of inflation in the U.S. Amid hopes for a slowdown in inflation following a fall in U.S. personal consumption expenditure(PCE) for April,

investors’ higher risk appetite boosted by a partial easing of lockdown measures in Shanghai contributed to a slide in the KRW-USD rate.

At mid-week, coupled with the upbeat manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index(PMI), the likelihood of the Fed’s more aggressive tightening caused U.S. Treasury yields to surge, which in turn helped strengthen the greenback.

Later in the week, with the U.S. private payrolls sliding in May, the number of job openings, a key gauge of inflation, declined in May. Against this backdrop, expectations that the U.S. inflation may have peaked sent the KRW-USD rate down.

