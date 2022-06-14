Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,265 – 1,295 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The KRW-USD rate is likely to rise amid predictions that the Federal Reserve may tighten policy too aggressively.

US inflation hit a 40-year high of 8.6% in May, dashing hopes that inflation had already peaked. And some think the Federal Reserve could deliver a surprise 75bp hike this week. Thus, the central bank’s more hawkish tone will put upward pressure on the KRW-USD rate.

In addition, as risk-averse investors dump their stocks on the Seoul bourse, the KRW-USD rate will come under further upward pressure. Yet, a possible stronger intervention by foreign exchange authorities will limit any sharp rise in the KRW-USD rate.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up as US Treasury yields picked up ahead of the release of the Consumer Price Index(CPI). It then rose further in reaction to a slide in U.S. stock futures caused by the weaker yuan and concerns about the Federal Reserve’s “giant step” toward a rate hike.

At mid-week, investors fretted over the worse-than-expected US corporate earnings, adding volatility to the U.S. stock markets. And the World Bank lowered its growth forecast for the global economy, which boosted demand for U.S. Treasury as a safe haven. Under such conditions, the KRW-USD rate turned lower.

Later in the week, the greenback strengthened as the euro lost some of its earlier gains following the ECB’s unexpected decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Ultimately, the KRW-USD rate turned upward before closing out the week.

