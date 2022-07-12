Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,285 – 1,310 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The KRW-USD rate is likely to remain high as signs mount that China’s economy shrank in the 2nd quarter and the U.S. CPI report set to be released on Wednesday is forecast to jump to 8.8% year-over-year, suggesting that inflation may not have peaked yet.

On the other hand, the Bank of Korea’s possible big rate increase is expected to push up the Korean won. But, the KRW-USD rate will likely be supported by a strong dollar trend and robust settlement demand. Even though the BOK goes big at its policy meeting on the 13th, its impact will likely be limited because it is believed to have already been factored in. But it is possible that if the BOK governor adopts a hawkish tone, it could lead to a fall in the KRW-USD rate.

Last week’s trend:

Earlier in the week, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate moved within a limited range as the market was warily eyeing the possibility of the Korean government’s intervention at around 1,300. After risk appetite picked up on news that the U.S. could drop some of the tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, the KRW-USD rate edged down. It then turned higher on the back of demand for settlement and remittance.

At mid-week, the KRW-USD rate reached the year’s high of 1,311 amid recession fears fueled by the inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve. Shortly afterward, it erased some of its earlier gains as dollar-selling volume flowed into the market.

Later in the week, with stocks climbing on the Seoul bourse, risk appetite increased. Under such conditions, the KRW-USD rate closed out the week in the upper 1,300s.

