Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,310 – 1,335 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

With the Fed entering its pre-meeting blackout period, the greenback’s rally is slowing down, suggesting higher volatility in the market. In view of the fact that some Fed officials have dampened expectations of a 100bp rate hike, any sharp rise in the KRW-USD rate will likely be limited.

Ahead of the policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, volatility is expected to continue.

On the other hand, whether Russia will decide on the 21st to resume its gas deliveries to Germany will also affect the KRW-USD rate.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up in a risk-off mood. The greenback then gained notably against the euro on news of a spike in new Covid cases in China and that Russia cut off its gas supplies to Germany. Against this backdrop, the KRW-USD rate entered the 1,310s range and rose to its highest point of the year.

At mid-week, the Korean won strengthened further, influenced by the Bank of Korea governor’s hawkish remarks, as well as by the central bank’s 50bp rate hike.

Later in the week, as US inflation soared 9.1% from a year ago in June, even more than expected, the KRW-USD rate continued to rise. Amid inflation fears, a surge in the U.S producer price index caused the KRW-USD rate to jump to the 1,320s before closing out the week.

