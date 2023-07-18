Opinion & Insight

Korean Workplace Strategy #2: The Trial Approach

By Don Southerton

This Korean workplace strategy is taking a Pilot or Trial Approach.

Recognizing the strong Korean cultural risk avoidance tendencies, I recommend offering a limited trial program as an option to mitigate fears and concerns — with costs scaled down proportionately from a bolder rollout.

Depending on the project, this often can be demonstrated in a test market or dialed back to limit in scope.

In all cases, the pilot program must be flexible to expand in stages with associated incremental costs.

I have noticed a caveat. Once you execute a test market project, it is not uncommon for leadership to decide to move forward and fast.

My advice is to plan accordingly with an action plan that includes a rapid roll-out…. and the faster, the better.

Don Southerton
Don Southerton is the Founder and CEO of Bridging Culture Worldwide.

