Koreans Average Less than 7 Hours Sleep During the Week

A new study revealed that South Koreans sleep 6 hours and 42 minutes on average during weekdays.

Australian furniture company Koala released details of the “2021 Korean Sleep Survey” which analyzed the sleeping patterns of Koreans.

On weekends, Koreans average 7 hours and 49 minutes of shuteye.

Only 42% said they are satisfied with their currently sleeping habits.

Six out of ten surveyed said it takes more than 15 minutes to fall asleep while 25% said it takes longer than 30 minutes.

The biggest interferences in sleeping were temperature at 44%, children or partner at 38%, noise at 36%, and lighting at 24%.

47% said they sleep alone and 44% said they sleep with a partner.

Women also experienced more sleeping discomfort than men at 58% when sleeping with a partner.

South Koreans typically rank low on sleeping habits around the world. According to SleepCycle, Koreans slept less than everyone in the world except the Japanese.

The American National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults get between seven and nine hours a night.