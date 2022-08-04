Koreans Still Susceptible to Human Rights Violations During Their Job Seeking Process

The Busan Human Rights Center surveyed some 100 students and citizens on human rights violations during the job-seeking process and 20 percent of the respondents said they experienced restrictions based on age.

Eight percent of those surveyed also reported experiences of employers demanding excessive private information while one in ten respondents cited having been judged based on their appearances.

The human rights center said that employers should not check for physical conditions, marital status, and other information from workers not required in work performance during the hiring process in accordance with the act on Employment Equality between Men and Women and Support for Work-Family Compatibility.